LRAD (GNSS) to Release Earnings on Monday

LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:GNSS opened at $3.70 on Friday. LRAD has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GNSS shares. TheStreet raised shares of LRAD from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LRAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

