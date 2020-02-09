LS Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 361 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 171,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 44,234 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,266,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,999,000 after buying an additional 155,605 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 516.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 59,745 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 266,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,322,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $89.00 price target on Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.70.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $85.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $71.83 and a 1-year high of $88.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.45.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $220.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.78 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 23.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

