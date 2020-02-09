LS Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.7% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,527 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $269,234,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,454 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 193.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,661,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 129.3% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,033,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,763,000 after purchasing an additional 583,023 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

Shares of JNJ opened at $151.89 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $126.10 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The stock has a market cap of $404.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.