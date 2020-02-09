LS Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,746 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 8,314 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Noble Energy by 16.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,058 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 34,498 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Noble Energy by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Noble Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 243,373 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Noble Energy during the third quarter valued at about $9,646,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Noble Energy by 22.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,208 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NBL opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.84. Noble Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $4,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,368,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,771,450.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Stover bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $251,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,235,076.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Noble Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research raised Noble Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Noble Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Noble Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Noble Energy Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

