LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,724 Shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Skechers USA by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,776,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $370,827,000 after acquiring an additional 104,462 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Skechers USA by 33.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,986,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,268 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Skechers USA by 2,957.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,228,000 after acquiring an additional 782,862 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Skechers USA by 1,495.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 301,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Skechers USA by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,531,000 after acquiring an additional 36,184 shares in the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $39.51 on Friday. Skechers USA Inc has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on Skechers USA to $42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Skechers USA from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Skechers USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skechers USA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.05.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $37,110.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,590,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,051 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,143 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Skechers USA Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

