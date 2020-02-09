LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 838 Shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POST. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Post by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Post by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in Post by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Post by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Post by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POST stock opened at $102.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Post Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $94.19 and a 1 year high of $113.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.71, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.37.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.38). Post had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 14,261 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,511,666.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,674,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 15,222 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $1,649,760.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,683 shares in the company, valued at $34,430,483.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.22.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

