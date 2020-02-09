LS Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Service Co. International by 39.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Service Co. International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Service Co. International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Service Co. International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 124,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $2,106,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 167,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,432,050.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $49.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87.

SCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

