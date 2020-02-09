LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

Several analysts have commented on LTC shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a current ratio of 10.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.82. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $42.31 and a 52 week high of $53.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in LTC Properties by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 631,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,263,000 after purchasing an additional 30,144 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in LTC Properties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,589 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in LTC Properties by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 127,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,712 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in LTC Properties by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in LTC Properties by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

