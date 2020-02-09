Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Shares Down 7.1%

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL)’s stock price was down 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $7.25, approximately 2,123,053 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,182,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

The company has a market cap of $223.94 million, a PE ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $263.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.01 million. Lumber Liquidators had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 147.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

