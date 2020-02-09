Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.40-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.55. Macerich also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.40-3.50 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Macerich from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Macerich from a hold rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a research report on Sunday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Macerich from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macerich currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.57.

Shares of MAC stock traded down $1.56 on Friday, hitting $23.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,374,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,588. Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average is $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). Macerich had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Macerich will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.84%. Macerich’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,114.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Hash acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $264,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,812.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

