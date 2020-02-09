Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.40-3.50 for the period. Macerich also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.40-3.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MAC traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,374,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,588. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.77. Macerich has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $44.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. Macerich had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Macerich will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

Several research firms recently commented on MAC. ValuEngine raised Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho lowered Macerich from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a research note on Sunday. TheStreet upgraded Macerich from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Macerich from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Macerich currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.57.

In other Macerich news, Director Steve Hash acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $264,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,812.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,114.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

