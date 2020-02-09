Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $61.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their previous target price of $62.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. CIBC reissued an “average” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Macquarie upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $39.00 price target on Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Shares of NYSE MIC traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.17. The stock had a trading volume of 792,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.53. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $36.58 and a 1 year high of $45.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 22.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

