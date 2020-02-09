Macy’s’ (M) Buy Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Macy’s (NYSE:M)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Macy’s from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Macy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.59.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.60. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,631,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,361,000 after purchasing an additional 558,052 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth $405,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1,296.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 63,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 59,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 87,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 43,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.