MAI Capital Management Boosts Holdings in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

MAI Capital Management grew its position in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THS. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,307,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,927,000 after acquiring an additional 445,250 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,309,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,535,000 after acquiring an additional 70,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

THS stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.93 and a 52 week high of $67.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THS. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, November 10th. William Blair raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.79.

In related news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $314,304.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,356,722.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

