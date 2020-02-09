MAI Capital Management Buys New Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 949,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,167,000 after acquiring an additional 78,042 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 12.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 312,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,127,000 after acquiring an additional 35,134 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 24.8% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 312,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,106,000 after acquiring an additional 62,125 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 11.0% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 301,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,505,000 after acquiring an additional 29,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 150,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

MTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.66.

In related news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $447,942.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,940.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $235.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.98. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $196.89 and a one year high of $255.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by $0.36. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

