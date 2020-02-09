MAI Capital Management Buys Shares of 3,682 Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,723,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 362,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,391,000 after acquiring an additional 114,653 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,335,000. Lpwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,904,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 60.8% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 72,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQI opened at $58.04 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $55.73 and a 52-week high of $61.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.