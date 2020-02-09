MAI Capital Management Takes $201,000 Position in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 212,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 41,336 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAIN. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.58.

Shares of Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.07.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

