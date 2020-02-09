Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 29,736.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,732 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 957.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 521,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,230,000 after acquiring an additional 581,955 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Mastercard by 29.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,030,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,539,000 after acquiring an additional 465,173 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP raised its position in Mastercard by 232.7% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 519,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,014,000 after acquiring an additional 363,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,876,196,000 after acquiring an additional 297,230 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $2.30 on Friday, reaching $327.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,582,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,005. The company has a market capitalization of $332.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $212.00 and a 52-week high of $335.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $312.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $12,052,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,623 shares of company stock valued at $128,462,192 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Macquarie started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.58.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

