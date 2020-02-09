Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at UBS Group

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Aegis reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.33.

MTCH traded down $1.76 on Thursday, hitting $77.75. 4,869,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,510. Match Group has a twelve month low of $52.31 and a twelve month high of $95.32. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.62.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Match Group had a return on equity of 276.03% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $547.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,680,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 60,024 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,415,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,436,000. 24.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

