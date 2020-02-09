Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTLS shares. ValuEngine raised Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Materialise from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.
MTLS traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $18.12. The stock had a trading volume of 20,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,664. Materialise has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $996.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,813.81 and a beta of 0.36.
Materialise Company Profile
Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.
