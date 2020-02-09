Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTLS shares. ValuEngine raised Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Materialise from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

MTLS traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $18.12. The stock had a trading volume of 20,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,664. Materialise has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $996.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,813.81 and a beta of 0.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 40.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 44.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 12.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

