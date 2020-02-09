Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2-1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.Matrix Service also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.70-0.90 EPS.

Matrix Service stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,746. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $24.36. The company has a market capitalization of $349.04 million, a P/E ratio of -640.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.59.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $318.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Matrix Service will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Matrix Service from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matrix Service has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.33.

In other Matrix Service news, VP Nancy E. Austin sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $72,747.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

