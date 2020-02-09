Matthews International Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,639,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,900 shares during the quarter. JD.Com makes up about 2.8% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of JD.Com worth $57,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in JD.Com by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 3.6% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 7.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 85.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 39.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.99. 9,393,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,642,691. JD.Com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 108.08 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.72%. As a group, analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Vertical Group started coverage on JD.Com in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.04.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

