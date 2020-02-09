Matthews International Capital Management LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. HSBC comprises approximately 1.2% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $25,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 160.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSBC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,172,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,852. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $150.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.71. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $44.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.93.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.59.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

