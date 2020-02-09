Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Purchased by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 60.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 58.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MXIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.23.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,178,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $346,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,549 shares of company stock valued at $3,449,278 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $62.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.60. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

