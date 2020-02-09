MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.95-4.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15-3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.21 billion.MAXIMUS also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.95 to $4.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MAXIMUS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAXIMUS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of MMS traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.55. The stock had a trading volume of 404,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,361. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.48. MAXIMUS has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $82.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $818.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $808,683.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $511,648.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,421.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,533 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

