Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 136.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,781 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.82.

NYSE:MCD opened at $211.61 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $173.41 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.