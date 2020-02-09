MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 84.16% and a negative net margin of 825.55%.

Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $3.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $259.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Phd Gold acquired 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 361,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,170.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $75,075 in the last quarter. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MEIP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MEI Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

