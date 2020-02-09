Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of serlopitant and treatment of chronic itch and chronic refractory cough. The company’s product pipeline consists of Prurigo Nodularis Itch, Atopic Dermatitis Itch, Psoriasis Itch and Refractory Chronic Cough which are in clinical stage. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Get Menlo Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MNLO. ValuEngine raised shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

MNLO opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average of $4.66. The company has a market cap of $125.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.08. Menlo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $9.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 281,974 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 559,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 21,204 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Menlo Therapeutics Company Profile

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Menlo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Menlo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.