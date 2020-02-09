Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Issues Earnings Results

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $810.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.43 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE MDP traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.41. 1,504,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,807. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 1.11. Meredith has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $60.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Get Meredith alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is an increase from Meredith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%.

MDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meredith from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Meredith from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meredith presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.85.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.