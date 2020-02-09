Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Issues Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.39-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $720-750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $742.76 million.Meredith also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.58-2.88 EPS.

Meredith stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.41. 1,504,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,807. Meredith has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $60.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.81.

Get Meredith alerts:

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $810.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.43 million. Meredith had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meredith will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. This is a positive change from Meredith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meredith from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Meredith from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meredith from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.85.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.