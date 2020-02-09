Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.75-6.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0-3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion.Meredith also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.58-2.88 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MDP traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.41. 1,504,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,807. Meredith has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $60.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.81.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40. Meredith had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $810.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Meredith’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Meredith will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is a positive change from Meredith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDP shares. Stephens cut their price objective on Meredith from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Meredith from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meredith from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.85.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

