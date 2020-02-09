Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.58-2.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $3-3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion.Meredith also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.75-6.20 EPS.

Meredith stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.41. 1,504,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,807. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 1.11. Meredith has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $60.95.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $810.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.43 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Meredith will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Meredith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Meredith from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Meredith from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meredith from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Meredith presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.85.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

