MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 29,383 Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 29,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 430.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,090,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,456,000 after acquiring an additional 884,736 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 969,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,110,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 904,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,452,000 after buying an additional 112,617 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 817,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,627,000 after buying an additional 196,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 595,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,586,000 after buying an additional 31,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on POR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

In related news, VP William O. Nicholson sold 3,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $165,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,344.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $60.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.39. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $48.34 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

