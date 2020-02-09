MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $549,000 Stock Position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 94.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,007 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,523 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,768,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 534.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 841,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after buying an additional 709,176 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,091,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,140,000 after buying an additional 521,028 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,952,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,807,000 after buying an additional 374,437 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,865,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $512,908.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.96. Regions Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RF. BMO Capital Markets lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, January 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.53.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.