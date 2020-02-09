MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $887,000 Holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,395 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.09% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.02.

In related news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 9,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $1,040,072.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 22,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,287. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SMG opened at $122.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $125.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.76 and its 200-day moving average is $105.48.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $365.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.32 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

