MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Invests $611,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ITW opened at $183.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.38. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.16 and a 12-month high of $186.49.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.79.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

