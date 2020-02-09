MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Lowers Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd decreased its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total transaction of $150,832.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,868.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW opened at $98.06 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $99.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.05.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.23). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.94%.

PNW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.09.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

