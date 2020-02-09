MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Prologis by 57.2% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 22.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $93.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.42. Prologis Inc has a 52 week low of $68.96 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

