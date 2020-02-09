MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 9,511 AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in AGCO by 6.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AGCO from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised AGCO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on AGCO from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on AGCO from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AGCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.85.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $66.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.36 and its 200-day moving average is $74.63. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $81.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). AGCO had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

