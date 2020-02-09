MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 196,343 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,989 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 196,343 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,640,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,601 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,907,341 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $577,937,000 after acquiring an additional 90,060 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,650,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $556,430,000 after acquiring an additional 90,358 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,082,226 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $354,582,000 after acquiring an additional 104,439 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,276,732 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $274,164,000 after acquiring an additional 81,438 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT opened at $87.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $158.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $72.12 and a twelve month high of $92.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.03.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

