MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Takes Position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,604 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,277,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total transaction of $1,862,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,861.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.14.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $86.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.58 and a 1 year high of $97.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.41.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $350.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.82 million. Eagle Materials had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

