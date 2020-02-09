Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $47.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.71 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 12.13%. Meridian Bioscience updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.28-0.34 EPS.

VIVO stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75. Meridian Bioscience has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $17.71. The firm has a market cap of $359.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.44.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, Director David Phillips bought 10,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $80,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,257.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

