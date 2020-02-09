Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Mesa Air Group has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.51 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mesa Air Group will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 3,806.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.