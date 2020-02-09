Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $12,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 170.6% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.60, for a total transaction of $2,898,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,997,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Heidingsfelder sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.82, for a total value of $3,138,270.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,799 shares of company stock worth $23,772,284 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MTD opened at $787.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $800.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $731.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.34. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $638.92 and a fifty-two week high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 113.33% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Bank of America lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $770.86.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.