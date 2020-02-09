MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.42% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of MGM Resorts have outperformed the industry in the past year, increasing competition and high debt burden are significant concerns. Also, the company’s baccarat business has been facing some headwinds for quite some time. The trade war between Beijing and Washington continues to hurt gambling stocks and MGM Resorts is no exception. However, earning estimates for 2020 have increased over the past 30 days , reflecting analysts’ optimism over the stock’s potential. Also, the company’s strong portfolio, resort openings, other entertainment offerings in the pipeline and focus on non-gaming activities bode well for long-term growth. An increase in visit in the Las Vegas market and solid long-term prospects of the Macau business are expected to boost revenues, going forward.”

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

MGM Resorts International stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,192,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,721,413. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3,136.00, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $34.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average of $30.26.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister bought 295,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $9,451,800.00. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 436.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Resorts International (MGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.