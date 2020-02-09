MHI Funds LLC Lowers Position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

MHI Funds LLC lessened its position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. MHI Funds LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 5.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.50 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $53.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,088. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.66. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

