MHI Funds LLC Reduces Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

MHI Funds LLC decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. comprises approximately 3.3% of MHI Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. MHI Funds LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSM stock traded down $1.82 on Friday, reaching $56.20. 6,787,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,419,237. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $60.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

