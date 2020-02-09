MHI Funds LLC Sells 11,256 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

MHI Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,256 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 3.0% of MHI Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. MHI Funds LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

NYSE EPD traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $25.56. 4,271,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,962,454. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 19,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,849,110.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,200,496 shares of company stock worth $31,690,133. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPD. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.