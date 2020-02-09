MHI Funds LLC Sells 2,849 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

MHI Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up 4.1% of MHI Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. MHI Funds LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Miles Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 4.5% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Citigroup by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,340,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,540,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, January 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.61.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

