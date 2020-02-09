MicroBitcoin (MBC) 1-Day Volume Hits $4,776.00

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $10.34 million and approximately $4,776.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, BiteBTC and STEX. In the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin (MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.